Feb. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low near 15F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bloomington Tuesday. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.