Bloomington's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low near 10F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Bloomington Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 33 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bloomington people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. A 27-degree low is for…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 20. A 11-degree low is fo…
Heat waves hit poorest people hardest – a new study calculates the future impact on those least able to adapt
The risk from heat waves is about more than intensity. Being able to cool off is essential, and that’s hard to find in many low-income areas of the world.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 20. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Bloomington people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 19. Today's forecasted lo…
Take a look at ways the weather has shaped human history, from the Salem Witch Trials to a heavy storm's impact on the Iran hostage crisis in 1980.
Bloomington residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Before modern meteorology, almanacs were one of the only ways in which people would receive weather predictions.
A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Central Illinois. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner shows us how cold it will get tonight and what's expected for the rest of the weekend.