Feb. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Bloomington's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low near 10F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Bloomington Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 33 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.