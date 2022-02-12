This evening's outlook for Bloomington: A few clouds. Low 8F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at . A 11-degree low is forecasted. Sunday, there is a 38% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
