This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Much colder. Low near 15F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at . 9 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Central Illinois. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner shows us how cold it will get tonight and what's expected for the rest of the weekend.
Take a look at ways the weather has shaped human history, from the Salem Witch Trials to a heavy storm's impact on the Iran hostage crisis in 1980.
"If people can, stay home. Travel is still hazardous."
Snowfall will gradually cease from the north to south tonight, with flurries ending by 8 p.m. in in Bloomington. Less than an inch should fall on the Twin Cities.
Bloomington people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. A 27-degree low is for…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 20. A 11-degree low is fo…
This is continuing coverage from The Pantagraph on Wednesday's snowfall and McLean County.
Winters are getting warmer, yet a historic blizzard hit the U.S. Northeast in late January. How can such storms be reconciled with our warming climate?
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel even colder at 15. A 14-degree low is for…
The major storm will impact Central and Southeast Illinois.