Feb. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Much colder. Low near 15F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at . 9 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.