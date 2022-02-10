Feb. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

For the drive home in Bloomington: Cloudy and windy with periods of rain late. Low 27F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Bloomington residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 14 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.