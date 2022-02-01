For the drive home in Bloomington: Rain and snow in the evening, becoming all snow late. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 19F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 98% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 21 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from TUE 9:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
The major storm will impact Central and Southeast Illinois.
The biggest winter storm so far this season is on its way. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know to prepare for the freezing rain and snow.
Light snow is occurring in parts of Central Illinois this morning, particularly along and south of the Interstate 72 corridor.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 29. 19 degrees is today's …
Bloomington people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. 31 degrees is t…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bloomington Tuesday. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 d…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. Today's forecasted low…
Temperatures will be bad enough, but factor in the wind and it will feel even worse. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner tells us how cold it's going to get across Central and Southern Illinois.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 21. A 4-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forec…
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.