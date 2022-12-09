 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Dec. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bloomington Saturday. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 37% chance of rain. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News