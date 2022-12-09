Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bloomington Saturday. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 37% chance of rain. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Dec. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
