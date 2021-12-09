Dec. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

 Skip to main content
Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: A few clouds from time to time. Low 32F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Bloomington folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 89% chance of rain. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.

