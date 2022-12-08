 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

For the drive home in Bloomington: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 38F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bloomington tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

