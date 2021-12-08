 Skip to main content
Dec. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 24F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Bloomington area Thursday. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.

