This evening in Bloomington: Overcast. Low 32F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bloomington tomorrow. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
