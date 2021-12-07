This evening in Bloomington: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 22F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Bloomington people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bloomington today. It looks like it will be a cold 33 degrees. 13 degrees is today's low. Partly c…
Bloomington residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. W…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun an…
More research is showing storms are growing stronger faster, a trend that will challenge coastal cities’ ability to safely move residents out of danger.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bloomington area. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 …
A combination of a low temperature and a low humidity is the best atmospheric condition for snow making as it yields the driest snow.
This evening's outlook for Bloomington: A few clouds from time to time. Low 43F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomo…
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.
Bloomington folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …