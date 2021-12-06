 Skip to main content
Dec. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening in Bloomington: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 13F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

