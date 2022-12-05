This evening in Bloomington: Cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Bloomington will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 45 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 44% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Dec. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's the first day of December and the start of the winter season. Where will winter weather be the harshest and most mild? Track temperature and precipitation trends across the country here.
Warm front this morning, cold front tonight. Rain showers a possibility with both along with very windy conditions. Get ready for a cold Saturday! We've got everything you need to know here.
With a strong cold front running into an unseasonably warm air mass, showers and storms look likely late this afternoon through the evening hours and a few could be severe. Get all the details here.
Not only are temperatures going to be below normal Wednesday, but very windy conditions will make it feel even colder. Find out how cold it will get tonight and what's expected for Thursday here.
Just a few showers expected today, but with an area of low pressure working by tomorrow, more rain will be around. See when the best chance of showers is and what temperatures are expected here.
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
Bloomington folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Temperatures in Bloomington will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. It should be…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32. A 17-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clo…
Temperatures in Bloomington will be cool today. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun a…