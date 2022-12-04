 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Dec. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening's outlook for Bloomington: A few clouds. Low 26F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bloomington Monday. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News