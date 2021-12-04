Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low near 30F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Bloomington folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
