Dec. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bloomington Sunday. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.

