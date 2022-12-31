This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bloomington Sunday. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Dec. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
A stalled out cold front just to our east will be bringing us wet conditions and colder temperatures today. How are New Year's Eve and New Year's Day looking? Get all the details here.
