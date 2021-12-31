For the drive home in Bloomington: Overcast. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bloomington tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 13 degrees tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 92% chance of precipitation. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
