This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Cloudy. Low 28F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Bloomington will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
A stalled out cold front just to our east will be bringing us wet conditions and colder temperatures today. How are New Year's Eve and New Year's Day looking? Get all the details here.
This list is part of continuing weather coverage at pantagraph.com and will be updated.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 24. A 7-degree low is forecasted. There is a 43% chance of rain …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 16. 10 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Sunday's wind…
A winter storm is headed this way. Here's what to expect:
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 12. We'll see a low temperature of -1 degree today. We'll see su…
Snow is the main story today, but it will be the wind and extreme cold for Friday. See how much snow will fall, when the strongest wind is expected, and how cold it will get in our winter storm update.
Reduced visibility, isolated power outages, and dangerously cold conditions are expected today. Get all the details and see what's in store for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in our latest forecast.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. We'll see …
Bloomington residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees …