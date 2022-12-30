 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Cloudy. Low 28F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Bloomington will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.

