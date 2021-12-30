 Skip to main content
Dec. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Considerable cloudiness. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Bloomington area. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.

