This evening's outlook for Bloomington: A few clouds from time to time. Low 18F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bloomington Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Dec. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
