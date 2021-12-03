 Skip to main content
Dec. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

For the drive home in Bloomington: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Bloomington area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Breaking News