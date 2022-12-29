 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Bloomington's evening forecast: Windy. Rain showers early, with overcast skies late. Low 37F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bloomington Friday. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.

