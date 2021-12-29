Dec. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening in Bloomington: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 28F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Cool temperatures will blanket the Bloomington area Thursday. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.