Bloomington's evening forecast: Windy with increasing clouds. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking ahead, Bloomington temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
This list is part of continuing weather coverage at pantagraph.com and will be updated.
