 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Dec. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening in Bloomington: Mostly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Bloomington Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 57% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch now: Just how likely is a white Christmas?

Watch now: Just how likely is a white Christmas?

We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Illinois' chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News