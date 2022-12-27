Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: A few clouds from time to time. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 23F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Bloomington residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Dec. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
This list is part of continuing weather coverage at pantagraph.com and will be updated.
Snow is the main story today, but it will be the wind and extreme cold for Friday. See how much snow will fall, when the strongest wind is expected, and how cold it will get in our winter storm update.
A winter storm is headed this way. Here's what to expect:
Just isolated rain and snow showers for Wednesday and Wednesday night, but things will get wild Thursday and Thursday night. Get the latest information on the snow, wind, and extreme cold here.
Reduced visibility, isolated power outages, and dangerously cold conditions are expected today. Get all the details and see what's in store for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in our latest forecast.
Parking bans have been issued in LeRoy, Bloomington and Normal ahead of the incoming winter storm.
Whipping winds and dropping temperatures are keeping snow removal crews in Bloomington-Normal on their toes, as they prepared to adjust to the changing conditions.
As temperatures plummet in the coming days, plumbers and other industry professionals are reminding Central Illinois to prepare for freezing pipes.
A winter storm is headed our way. How strong will the wind get? How low will temperatures go? And how much snow is expected to fall? We've got everything you need to know in our weather update.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 2. We'll see a low temperature of -2 degrees today. Very windy c…