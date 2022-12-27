 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: A few clouds from time to time. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 23F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Bloomington residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.

