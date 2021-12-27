 Skip to main content
Dec. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Bloomington's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 34F. NW winds shifting to E at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bloomington Tuesday. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.

