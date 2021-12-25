Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 29F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bloomington Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Illinois' chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.
Will the weather interrupt your holiday plans? Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what's going on across Central and Southern Illinois today through Sunday.
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
Are you eagerly awaiting the first snow of the season, or is that something you dread each year? However you feel about the white stuff, here’s a look at the Top 10 biggest snowfalls in Illinois history.
The two severe weather outbreaks over the last week are a reminder of how winter is changing in the United States. Warmer temperatures are making tornadoes more likely and snow less likely.
