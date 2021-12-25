 Skip to main content
Dec. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 29F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bloomington Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.

