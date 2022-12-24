Dec. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: A mostly clear sky. Low -1F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at . 9 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.