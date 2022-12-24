Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: A mostly clear sky. Low -1F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at . 9 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
This list is part of continuing weather coverage at pantagraph.com and will be updated.
A winter storm is headed this way. Here's what to expect:
A winter storm is headed our way. How strong will the wind get? How low will temperatures go? And how much snow is expected to fall? We've got everything you need to know in our weather update.
Snow is the main story today, but it will be the wind and extreme cold for Friday. See how much snow will fall, when the strongest wind is expected, and how cold it will get in our winter storm update.
Just isolated rain and snow showers for Wednesday and Wednesday night, but things will get wild Thursday and Thursday night. Get the latest information on the snow, wind, and extreme cold here.
Reduced visibility, isolated power outages, and dangerously cold conditions are expected today. Get all the details and see what's in store for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in our latest forecast.
Parking bans have been issued in LeRoy, Bloomington and Normal ahead of the incoming winter storm.
Whipping winds and dropping temperatures are keeping snow removal crews in Bloomington-Normal on their toes, as they prepared to adjust to the changing conditions.
As temperatures plummet in the coming days, plumbers and other industry professionals are reminding Central Illinois to prepare for freezing pipes.
Temperatures on the rise today thanks to a warm front that will be lifting over us. Small chance for some rain and snow as well. See when the best chance is and what's in store for Tuesday here.