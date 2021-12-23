 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Cintas

People are also reading…

Dec. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening in Bloomington: Cloudy skies. Low near 40F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Bloomington folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch now: Just how likely is a white Christmas?

Watch now: Just how likely is a white Christmas?

We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Illinois' chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News