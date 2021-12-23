This evening in Bloomington: Cloudy skies. Low near 40F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Bloomington folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
The two severe weather outbreaks over the last week are a reminder of how winter is changing in the United States. Warmer temperatures are making tornadoes more likely and snow less likely.
We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Illinois' chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.
Are you eagerly awaiting the first snow of the season, or is that something you dread each year? However you feel about the white stuff, here’s a look at the Top 10 biggest snowfalls in Illinois history.
One person has died as a powerful storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest amid unseasonably warm temperatures.
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.