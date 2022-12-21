Dec. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

For the drive home in Bloomington: Cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -7 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 88% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from THU 6:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.