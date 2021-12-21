Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Clear. Low 18F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Bloomington Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 34 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
One person has died as a powerful storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest amid unseasonably warm temperatures.
Forecasters tweeted early this morning that southward gusts will rush through the Central Illinois region by noon.
Very strong winds could cause power outages and travel issues this evening in Central and Southern Illinois. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
The two severe weather outbreaks over the last week are a reminder of how winter is changing in the United States. Warmer temperatures are making tornadoes more likely and snow less likely.
We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Illinois' chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.
