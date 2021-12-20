Dec. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bloomington Tuesday. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.