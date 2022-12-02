This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Windy. Showers early with clearing later at night. Low 22F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . A 19-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
