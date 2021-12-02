Dec. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

For the drive home in Bloomington: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Bloomington temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.