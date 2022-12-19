 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Cloudy. Low 22F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Bloomington Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 33 degrees. 19 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.

