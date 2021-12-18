 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Dec. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: A few clouds. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bloomington tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News