This evening in Bloomington: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 17F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
