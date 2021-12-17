 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Dec. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Showers early becoming a steady light rain late. Low 34F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Bloomington residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News