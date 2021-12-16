Bloomington's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low around 25F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Bloomington area Friday. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
This is a developing story and will be updated.
One person has died as a powerful storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest amid unseasonably warm temperatures.
Here's the latest on last night's storms from McLean County officials and a Lee Enterprises meteorologist.
Forecasters tweeted early this morning that southward gusts will rush through the Central Illinois region by noon.
Very strong winds could cause power outages and travel issues this evening in Central and Southern Illinois. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
Authorities say there are six confirmed deaths at the Amazon fulfillment center near Edwardsville. A woman also died in St. Charles County.
