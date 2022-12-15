Dec. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Cloudy. Low 27F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees tomorrow. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.