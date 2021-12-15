 Skip to main content
Dec. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening in Bloomington: Windy with evening showers evolving to a steady, soaking rain later at night. Low 41F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Bloomington area Thursday. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.

