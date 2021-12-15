This evening in Bloomington: Windy with evening showers evolving to a steady, soaking rain later at night. Low 41F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Bloomington area Thursday. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Here's the latest on last night's storms from McLean County officials and a Lee Enterprises meteorologist.
Very strong winds could cause power outages and travel issues this evening in Central and Southern Illinois. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
Authorities say there are six confirmed deaths at the Amazon fulfillment center near Edwardsville. A woman also died in St. Charles County.
Forecasters tweeted early this morning that southward gusts will rush through the Central Illinois region by noon.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bloomington area. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Bloomington people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Pa…
Bloomington temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun…