For the drive home in Bloomington: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low near 30F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bloomington tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 22% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dry for much of the day, but showers and a few storms will move back in this afternoon with a warm front. More activity expected Wednesday. See when rain is most likely and how warm it will get here.
Scattered showers today, especially this morning. Though we'll dry out tonight, rain will make a comeback on Saturday. When's the best chance and how long will it stick around? Full details here.
Foggy with rain in spots this morning. We'll dry out for the afternoon, but widespread rain is expected to move in late tonight. Find out when the rain activity will peak and when it will end here.
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.
Bloomington residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 d…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bloomington Friday. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. P…
Bloomington residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees to…
A wind farm is in the works in Logan County, but with a national weather station less than seven miles away, county board members will have to weigh the turbines' effects on doppler radar data.
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
Bloomington temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees to…