Dec. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Bloomington's evening forecast: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 47F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bloomington area. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 26 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.