Bloomington's evening forecast: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 47F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bloomington area. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 26 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Here's the latest on last night's storms from McLean County officials and a Lee Enterprises meteorologist.
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
Authorities say there are six confirmed deaths at the Amazon fulfillment center near Edwardsville. A woman also died in St. Charles County.
