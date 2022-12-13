This evening in Bloomington: Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 41F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Bloomington area. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 76% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Dec. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dry for much of the day, but showers and a few storms will move back in this afternoon with a warm front. More activity expected Wednesday. See when rain is most likely and how warm it will get here.
Scattered showers today, especially this morning. Though we'll dry out tonight, rain will make a comeback on Saturday. When's the best chance and how long will it stick around? Full details here.
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.
Foggy with rain in spots this morning. We'll dry out for the afternoon, but widespread rain is expected to move in late tonight. Find out when the rain activity will peak and when it will end here.
Bloomington residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 d…
Bloomington temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degr…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bloomington Friday. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. P…
Just a few showers expected today, but with an area of low pressure working by tomorrow, more rain will be around. See when the best chance of showers is and what temperatures are expected here.
A wind farm is in the works in Logan County, but with a national weather station less than seven miles away, county board members will have to weigh the turbines' effects on doppler radar data.
To answer this question, we asked some of our librarian friends for help.