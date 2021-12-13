This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 31F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Dec. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
