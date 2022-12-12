For the drive home in Bloomington: Mostly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bloomington tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 82% chance of precipitation. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Scattered showers today, especially this morning. Though we'll dry out tonight, rain will make a comeback on Saturday. When's the best chance and how long will it stick around? Full details here.
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.
Dense fog in parts of central Illinois until 9 a.m. this morning. Then showers will begin to move in around 3 p.m. Find out how long the rain will stick around in our latest forecast.
Foggy with rain in spots this morning. We'll dry out for the afternoon, but widespread rain is expected to move in late tonight. Find out when the rain activity will peak and when it will end here.
Bloomington residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted…
Bloomington residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 d…
Just a few showers expected today, but with an area of low pressure working by tomorrow, more rain will be around. See when the best chance of showers is and what temperatures are expected here.
Bloomington temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degr…
A wind farm is in the works in Logan County, but with a national weather station less than seven miles away, county board members will have to weigh the turbines' effects on doppler radar data.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bloomington Friday. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. P…