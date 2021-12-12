 Skip to main content
Dec. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: A mostly clear sky. Low 32F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Bloomington folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

