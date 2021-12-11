Bloomington's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Bloomington residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
